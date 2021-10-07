THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PREVIEW: No. 1 Hickory Ridge (5-2) at Lake Norman (5-1)

Because of weather concerns, this game has been moved to a rare Thursday night varsity game. Is this the week the Ragin’ Bulls are finally challenged in the Greater Metro 4 Conference? Either way, tonight we have the proverbial matchup of “something will have to give.” With a diverse offense that features a potent passing attack and a hard-nosed ground game aided by the running of Randall Fisher and Aaron Carey, the Bulls are the highest-scoring offense in the GMC, averaging 39 points per game (45 per night in league contests). Meanwhile, the Wildcats’ defense is led by senior linebackers Sakarri Morrison and Ranger Glaser and gives up just 15 points per game (eight each night in GMC play). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The JV game has been moved to Monday at 6 p.m.