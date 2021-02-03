Tiger Town, U.S.A.: With homegrown Barbee leading way, Mount Pleasant looks to return to glory days

MOUNT PLEASANT -- If you’re a boys high school basketball player in the northeastern part of Cabarrus County, it probably means you and your teammates have gone to schools all your lives together that share the same name: Mount Pleasant Elementary, Mount Pleasant Middle and Mount Pleasant High.
It’s likely that you played on the town’s rec sports teams with all those guys, attended church youth groups together, and maybe even participated in the high school’s kids basketball camps.
None of that is particularly striking, but here’s something that is: All of that has happened for them since the last time the Tigers’ boys basketball team won a conference championship of any kind.
When the 2020-21 season ends in a couple weeks, this will be the first year in which no members of the team would have been alive when the program’s last league title was captured in 2002. While the historical drought weighs heavy on their minds, they also feel it will not last much longer.
Led by Jody Barbee, the team’s second-year coach but a man who has a state championship pedigree, the Tigers feel the building blocks to achieving their goals are in place.
“Year in and year out, our goal is to win a conference championship,” says junior forward Jack Pruitt. “You can look at the banners in the Mount Pleasant gym and tell that it’s been a struggle for us. And every year when we know we can compete we fall just short … I think we can have a great chance before we (graduate).”
Barring a miracle and a catastrophic breakdown by the three teams in front of them in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference standings, the Tigers will miss their goal for the 19th straight year. But there are plenty of reasons to believe the infamous streak won’t last a 20th season.
Let’s start with Barbee, a 1994 Mount Pleasant High alumnus who played for the Tigers and legendary Cabarrus County coach Scott Brewer. When Mount Pleasant won a conference tournament title in 2002, and before that in 2000, Barbee wasn’t even coaching basketball. He was working as a foreman for his father’s masonry business and says he never saw those championship teams play.
Just as Brewer once did, Barbee won a state championship (actually two of them) at a Cabarrus County high school other than his alma mater. Barbee’s Cox Mill teams won titles in 2017 and 2018.
Barbee resigned after the 2019 season and planned to step away from coaching, but Mount Pleasant hired him only weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season.
“Being in Mount Pleasant, it’s a small town and pretty much everybody knows everybody,” said Brady Duke, Mount Pleasant’s junior shooting guard and top scorer. “(Barbee) even lived here when he was coaching Cox Mill, so everyone pretty much knows him and his family.
“He’s a two-time state champ. Everyone wants to win a state championship at the high school level. It’s awesome to have him as our leader.”
Barbee inherited a program that had gone 38-16 over the previous two seasons, but Forest Hills dominated the conference those two years. Barbee implemented many of the same strategies he used at Cox Mill, including pressure defense and an up-tempo offense.
Suffering six losses by seven or fewer points, the Tigers finished 10-15 overall and 4-6 in the Rocky River, placing them in fifth place. Something Barbee and his team were looking forward to coming out of 2019-20 was having an off-season, something they didn’t have together because of the timing of his hiring.
But something called COVID-19 hit, preventing not just Mount Pleasant but all high school basketball teams from working out and playing together between March and the start of this school year.
This season has had some similarities to last year. The Tigers started the season hoping to finish as one of the conference’s top three teams. At 3-3 in league play (4-3 overall) entering Tuesday’s matchup with Anson, Mount Pleasant was on the cusp, in fourth place.
Had the Tigers played better in the first quarter of the three games they lost, they might be undefeated in the Rocky River. Last week’s 62-53 loss to league-leading West Stanly was a good example. Mount Pleasant trailed 22-11 after one quarter but outscored the Colts 42-30 the rest of the way.
Barbee believes he has the nucleus to build a solid program. Including Duke, Pruitt, forward Davis Neal and guards Jadon Carnes and Lawson Little, Mount Pleasant starts five underclassmen. Jacob Price is the only active senior, given that classmate Jamal Williams – a 6-foot-6 forward who would have made a huge impact – will miss the entire season with an ACL injury.
The players are coachable, have an enviable work ethic, and take great pride in where and for whom they play.
“It’s a great community and a great group of kids. That’s what I enjoy about it the most,” said Barbee, who remains very complimentary of the players, fans, coaches and administration he worked with at Cox Mill.
“That’s kind of the same culture I want to build here. I want them to be proud of what they’re building here … I want the kids in the elementary school and the middle school to want to come here and be a part of this program. That’s what we’re looking for.”