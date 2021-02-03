Tiger Town, U.S.A.: With homegrown Barbee leading way, Mount Pleasant looks to return to glory days

Barbee inherited a program that had gone 38-16 over the previous two seasons, but Forest Hills dominated the conference those two years. Barbee implemented many of the same strategies he used at Cox Mill, including pressure defense and an up-tempo offense.

Suffering six losses by seven or fewer points, the Tigers finished 10-15 overall and 4-6 in the Rocky River, placing them in fifth place. Something Barbee and his team were looking forward to coming out of 2019-20 was having an off-season, something they didn’t have together because of the timing of his hiring.

But something called COVID-19 hit, preventing not just Mount Pleasant but all high school basketball teams from working out and playing together between March and the start of this school year.

This season has had some similarities to last year. The Tigers started the season hoping to finish as one of the conference’s top three teams. At 3-3 in league play (4-3 overall) entering Tuesday’s matchup with Anson, Mount Pleasant was on the cusp, in fourth place.

Had the Tigers played better in the first quarter of the three games they lost, they might be undefeated in the Rocky River. Last week’s 62-53 loss to league-leading West Stanly was a good example. Mount Pleasant trailed 22-11 after one quarter but outscored the Colts 42-30 the rest of the way.