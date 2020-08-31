Town of Midland honors Reed Parlier in Rob Wallace Park trail dedication

MIDLAND – The Town of Midland and Cabarrus County dedicated the Lake Loop Trail at Rob Wallace Park in honor of Ellis "Reed" Parlier in a ceremony last Friday.

Parlier was a 19-year-old sophomore computer science major at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte when he lost his life during the UNCC shooting in April 2019. Parlier was one of two students that lost their lives. Four others were injured.

Parlier and his family were residents of Midland.

During the ceremony, Reed’s mother, Julie Parlier, stated that the day after Reed’s death she visited Rob Wallace Park with a friend and that the memorial was just what the family wanted, so that Reed’s memory would not be forgotten.

Midland Mayor John Crump stated that the dedication of the trail will keep Parlier in the mind of the community.

"It made a statement that we care about the people who live in Midland, and we are willing to help them as much as we possibly can," he said.

The mayor, Mayor Pro-Tem Darren Hartsell and Council member Rich Wise were in attendance at the ceremony with the Parlier family. The Midland Fire Department had representatives at the ceremony. Cabarrus County Commissioners Steve Morris and Lynn Shue were also present.

Parlier was born October 2, 1999 to Julie and Brian Parlier and he has a younger sister, Mallory. In a statement released by the Town of Midland, the town said Reed’s family has described him as quiet, thoughtful, observant, with a quick wit. He rarely talked negative about others and was a loving young man with a bright future ahead of him.