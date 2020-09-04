Town of Spencer selects Peter Franzese as Assistant Town Manager

Over his twelve-year career in Concord, Franzese has cultivated a wide-ranging skill set and a strong commitment to public service. After being hired by now-retired City Manager Brian Hiatt in 2008, he took on new responsibilities as Public Affairs and Projects Manager within two years. He quickly gained experience in contract management, media relations, website development, and citizen engagement. Working with Concord's varied departments on a daily basis gave him a broad understanding of local government service delivery. His experience now includes hiring and developing talent, managing budgets and procurements, and working closely with elected officials and the public.

His team in Concord manages official City publications, digital content, and social media reaching nearly 100,000 citizens, and coordinates signature outreach initiatives of the City. Franzese also manages the City's relationship with providers of contracted Data Services (Technologies Edge) and Rocky River Golf Club (Atrium Hospitality/Embassy Suites Concord) functions.

"Peter has been an invaluable asset to the City of Concord," noted Concord City Manager Lloyd Payne. "He continues to be the consummate professional in all that he has accomplished and prides himself on being a team player. I will miss Peter's steady leadership, but am thrilled for this opportunity for him and wish him the best in Spencer."