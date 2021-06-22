TRACK & FIELD: Four county athletes nab regional gold, while many others also qualify for states

In boys action, Cox Mill sophomore Joshua Ros was the highest local finisher by nabbing silver in the long jump with an effort of 22-5.

Concord’s Isaiah Clark was the third-place finisher in the boys 110 hurdles (14.82). He also was fourth in the long jump (21-7.5) to qualify for the state meet.

For the girls, there were two second-place recipients: A.L. Brown junior sprinter Hannah Foxx was second in both the 100 (12.08) and the 200 (24.73), and Central Cabarrus senior Nyah Edwards was second in the discus (114-10).

The Class 3A state meet will be held Saturday afternoon. Barringer, Edwards and Wright each are seeded No. 1 in their respective events. Jean-Pierre is seeded second, and Foxx is also seeded second in both the 100 and the 200. Ros is seeded third in the 1,600.

2A Midwest Regional

After winning the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference championship the week before, the Mount Pleasant boys track and field team fell just short of pulling off another big victory.

The Tiger boys had 60 points, finishing just behind winner Thomasville (62) at the meet held at Surry Central High.