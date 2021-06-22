TRACK & FIELD: Four county athletes nab regional gold, while many others also qualify for states

CONCORD – Four Cabarrus County track and field athletes found themselves standing in the No. 1 spot on the medal stand this past weekend, including one who made several appearances there.
Hickory Ridge junior girls sprinter Aniya Woodruff won four gold medals on Saturday – three from individual events and another from a relay – at the 4A Midwest Regional meet at Mocksville’s Davie High School.
Woodruff won the 100-meter dash with a personal-record time of 11.98 seconds while also taking first place in the 200-meter dash (24.44) and the 300 hurdles (a career-best 42.94). Woodruff won the 300 hurdles with such dominance that she was more than two seconds faster than the closest competitor.
Woodruff also joined Hannah Birkemeier, Abigail Thomas and Stella Martin to take first place in the 4x400 relay in 4 minutes, 3.49 seconds.
Other Cabarrus County products to win gold medals Saturday – all at the 3A Midwest meet in Greensboro’s Dudley High -- included Northwest Cabarrus senior Chaunesse Barringer, who was the state’s leading girls long jumper entering the meet before extending her mark by 4 inches by going 19 feet, 9 inches; and Central Cabarrus freshman Jahaila Wright, who claimed the girls triple jump title with an effort of 37-8.5.
West Cabarrus junior Jordan Jean-Pierre was the only boy from a local school to grab gold, winning the high jump with a leap of 6-6.
The state meets for all classifications will be held this weekend at Greensboro’s N.C. State University.
4A Midwest Regional
Hickory Ridge’s boys had 73 points and finished second to region champ Pfafftown Ronald Reagan (104.5), while the Ragin’ Bulls girls took fourth place.
While Woodruff added to her gold medal collection, several other Ragin’ Bulls also had strong showings.
Junior Abigail Thomas took second place in the girls 400 meters (59.92) and finished third in both the100 (12.09) and 200 (24.78).
Among the Hickory Ridge boys, senior Bryce Anderson finished second in the 1,600 (4:26.69) and third in the 800 (1 minute, 59.15 seconds).
Junior Jaylin Milton-Hall was second in the 400 (49.56) and third in the 200, junior Cade Goldman took second in discus (128-0) and third in the shot put (44-5.25), and Will Laing finished third in the 110 hurdles with a personal record of 15.95.
The Class 4A state meet is Friday afternoon. Woodruff is seeded second in the 300 hurdles, third in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200. Anderson is seeded No. 3.
3A Midwest Regional
While Barringer, Jean-Pierre and Wright had their moments in the sun, a number of Cabarrus County athletes left Greensboro’s Dudley High School with some hardware.
In boys action, Cox Mill sophomore Joshua Ros was the highest local finisher by nabbing silver in the long jump with an effort of 22-5.
Concord’s Isaiah Clark was the third-place finisher in the boys 110 hurdles (14.82). He also was fourth in the long jump (21-7.5) to qualify for the state meet.
For the girls, there were two second-place recipients: A.L. Brown junior sprinter Hannah Foxx was second in both the 100 (12.08) and the 200 (24.73), and Central Cabarrus senior Nyah Edwards was second in the discus (114-10).
The Class 3A state meet will be held Saturday afternoon. Barringer, Edwards and Wright each are seeded No. 1 in their respective events. Jean-Pierre is seeded second, and Foxx is also seeded second in both the 100 and the 200. Ros is seeded third in the 1,600.
2A Midwest Regional
After winning the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference championship the week before, the Mount Pleasant boys track and field team fell just short of pulling off another big victory.
The Tiger boys had 60 points, finishing just behind winner Thomasville (62) at the meet held at Surry Central High.
Senior Max White collected a pair of silver medals after claiming second place in both the high jump (6-2) and the triple jump (42-1).
Also, fellow senior Bryce Parker was the second-place finisher in the high jump, soaring 6-0.
White and Parker teamed with Walker Medlin and Adam Abernathy to take second place in the 4x100 relay (44.40).
Senior Fallon Koob was the only member of the Mount Pleasant girls team to earn a spot on the medal stand, taking second place in the pole vault (9-6).
The Class 2A state meet is scheduled for Saturday morning. Koob is seeded third in her event.
Cabarrus’ state qualifiers
A.L. BROWN
Hannah Foxx (100 dash, 200 dash)
CENTRAL CABARRUS
Nyah Edward (discus)
Jahaila Wright (triple jump)
CONCORD
Isaiah Clark (110 hurdles, long jump)
Mahalia Stainback (shot put)
COX MILL
Joshua Ros (long jump)
HICKORY RIDGE
Karsyn Anders (4x200)
Bryce Anderson (800, 1,600)
Hannah Birkemeier (4x200, 4x400)
Nyla Bitting (4x200, triple jump)
Elizabeth Dusche (4x200)
Cade Goldman (discus, shot put)
Spencer Higdon (100 dash)
Carlton Hunt (300 hurdles)
Stella Martin (4x400)
Jaylin Milton-Hall (200 dash, 400)
Abigail Thomas (100 dash, 200 dash, 400, 4x400)
Aniya Woodruff (100 dash, 200 dash, 300 hurdles, 4x400)
MOUNT PLEASANT
Adam Abernathy (4x100)
Bryce Parker (4x100, high jump)
Sawyer Helms (800)
Fallon Koob (pole vault)
Walker Medlin (4x100)
Davis Neel (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles)
Britton Weems (400)
Max White (4x100, high jump, triple jump)
NORTHWEST CABARRUS
Chaunesse Barringer (long jump)
WEST CABARRUS