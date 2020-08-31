USDA extends waiver allowing children free meals through Dec. 31

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday it has extended the waiver allowing free meals to all children ages 1 through 18 until December 31, 2020.
The USDA extended several flexibilities through the end of the year — or until funding runs out — for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and the Seamless Summer Option (SSO).
These flexibilities include:
- Allowing SFSP and SSO meals to be served in all areas and at no cost
- Permitting meals to be served outside of the typically-required group settings and meal times
- Waiving meal pattern requirements as necessary
- Allowing parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children
“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food. During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibilities to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs, and today, we are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially,” USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a press release. “We appreciate the incredible efforts by our school foodservice professionals year in and year out, but this year we have an unprecedented situation.
“This extension of summer program authority will employ summer program sponsors to ensure meals are reaching all children – whether they are learning in the classroom or virtually – so they are fed and ready to learn, even in new and ever-changing learning environments.”
You can find a list of Cabarrus County Schools meal sites and bus stops here.
CCS remains under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan C which requires fully remote learning for all students.
It is unclear when the district could move to Plan B which allows partial online and on-campus learning, but according to CDC guidelines, schools can consider coming back when the total percentage of those who test positive for COVID-19 among the total number of tests falls below 5 percent for a couple of cycles.
“School Nutrition Association greatly appreciates USDA addressing the critical challenges shared by our members serving students on the frontlines these first weeks of school,” School Nutrition Association (SNA) President Reggie Ross, SNS, said. “These waivers will allow school nutrition professionals to focus on nourishing hungry children for success, rather than scrambling to process paperwork and verify eligibility in the midst of a pandemic.
“We look forward to continuing our dialogue with USDA to ensure school meal programs are equipped to meet the future needs of America’s students.”
