USDA extends waiver allowing children free meals through Dec. 31

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday it has extended the waiver allowing free meals to all children ages 1 through 18 until December 31, 2020.

The USDA extended several flexibilities through the end of the year — or until funding runs out — for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and the Seamless Summer Option (SSO).

These flexibilities include:

Allowing SFSP and SSO meals to be served in all areas and at no cost

Permitting meals to be served outside of the typically-required group settings and meal times

Waiving meal pattern requirements as necessary

Allowing parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children

“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food. During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibilities to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs, and today, we are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially,” USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a press release. “We appreciate the incredible efforts by our school foodservice professionals year in and year out, but this year we have an unprecedented situation.