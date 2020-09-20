Vision Quest: Cannon’s Rooney saw her dream and chased it all the way to South Bend, Indiana

“I want to get some good times with our relay teams. I know we have a lot of good freshmen and underclassmen who are going to make some good relay teams and hopefully get some state medals this year.”

During her sophomore year, Rooney just missed out on a first-place finish at the NCISAA state meet, crossing the finish line in the 300 hurdles in 44.50 seconds -- just .01 behind winner Falon Spearman of Charlotte Providence Day.

When outdoor track season begins in her senior year, Rooney certainly wants to take the next step and grab gold. But for her, it’s not just about the medals.

“Now, I really want to motivate people,” Rooney said. “I love to make people better or inspire with track and field. At the end of the day, that’s my ultimate goal, whether it’s on a relay team or whatever. By doing that, I always make myself better.”

Rooney said her parents, which include her mother, Amanda, never pressured her into the Notre Dame dream. Hers was the best kind of dream: the one that developed over time, one that was entirely her own, even if it does make her family extremely happy that she will soon be a Notre Dame Fighting Irish athlete.

“It doesn’t even feel real yet,” Rooney said. “I’ve been looking at the vision board every night for the past year. It’s not a vision board anymore; it’s the future. It’s my life now. So it’s kind of strange to look at that board and realize that it’s all come true and those obstacles that I was able to turn into opportunity are finally paying off.”