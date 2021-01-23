VOLLEYBALL: Chargers’ first loss of the season comes to D.H. Conley in state title match

CONCORD – The final score was Greenville D.H. Conley 3. Cox Mill 0.
But the scoreboard didn’t come close to telling the story of just how close Saturday evening’s Class 3A state volleyball championship match was.
The Chargers played three extremely tight sets with the Vikings, but D.H. Conley came out on the winning end of each one – 25-23, 25-23, 25-23 – to walk away with the state title at Cary’s Green Level High School gym.
It was the first loss of the season for the Chargers, who wrap up the 2020-21 campaign with a 18-1 record. Cox Mill, which was seeded fourth out of the West Region, won the South Piedmont 3A Conference crown for the seventh consecutive season.
D.H. Conley, the East’s No. 1 seed, won its third state championship. The Vikings finish with a 16-1 mark.
As was the case throughout the evening, the first set was extremely competitive, but the Vikings eked out the win to go up, 1-0. In the second set, things stayed close throughout, and Cox Mill tied the score at 23 late. But for the final two points of the set, D.H. Conley’s Maddy May had a bit hit, and then the Vikings blocked Robin Rosser at the net to expand the deficit to 2-0 for Cox Mill.
At the start of the third set, the Chargers initially seemed devoid of energy. As D.H. Conley had done in the entire match, the Vikings players managed to get to shots that most Cox Mill opponents had failed to reach all season.
Hard hits that normally would have been kills for Charger points were suddenly being sent back and turned into scores for D.H. Conley. Also, despite Cox Mill’s superior size, the Vikings had little problem challenging at the net and produced many points there, as well as strategically placing soft shots in open spaces in the Chargers’ defense.
Still, Cox Mill gave itself a chance.
Although the Chargers trailed by a wide margin of 11-3 in the second set, they methodically fought back, gaining traction with service aces and improved play at the net, particularly by Rosser and Raven Gray.
Suddenly, D.H. Conley’s once-comfortable lead was tenuous, and as Gray continued pounding shots and Ava Douglas made spectacular serves, the match was tied at 22. Then, when the Vikings hit one too strong, the Chargers eased ahead, 23-22.
The pendulum had swung, and it looked as if Cox Mill would force a fourth set.
That’s when D.H. Conley coach Jennifer Gillikin called a timeout and huddled with her players. Their conversation reaped benefits.
With Cox Mill’s emotions running high, the Vikings calmly came back to the floor and tied the game up with a crosscourt kill. Then Sarah Dees delivered an ace to make the score 24-23, Vikings.
Finally, Dees hit across a serve that thumped the net before Rosser secured it and sent it airborne for a teammate to set up the kill. The high-flying Rosser took off and smacked the ball with her left hand, but the Vikings’ Ella Philpot timed her jump perfectly and sent the ball back in a way that no Charger could handle it, ending the threat, the set, and the match.
With no post-match handshakes taking place because of COVID-19 concerns, Cox Mill coach Ralph Viegelmann gathered his players on their side of the court and quietly consoled them.
Gray, who was the SPC Player of the Year, had a strong outing with 21 kills, and Rosser totaled 15 kills.
Olivia Todd won the Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award for Cox Mill, while Olivia Lefever was the recipient for D.H. Conley.
D.H. Conley’s May, a junior who had 10 kills and eight digs, was chosen as the Most Valuable Player.