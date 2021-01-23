VOLLEYBALL: Chargers’ first loss of the season comes to D.H. Conley in state title match

Hard hits that normally would have been kills for Charger points were suddenly being sent back and turned into scores for D.H. Conley. Also, despite Cox Mill’s superior size, the Vikings had little problem challenging at the net and produced many points there, as well as strategically placing soft shots in open spaces in the Chargers’ defense.

Still, Cox Mill gave itself a chance.

Although the Chargers trailed by a wide margin of 11-3 in the second set, they methodically fought back, gaining traction with service aces and improved play at the net, particularly by Rosser and Raven Gray.

Suddenly, D.H. Conley’s once-comfortable lead was tenuous, and as Gray continued pounding shots and Ava Douglas made spectacular serves, the match was tied at 22. Then, when the Vikings hit one too strong, the Chargers eased ahead, 23-22.

The pendulum had swung, and it looked as if Cox Mill would force a fourth set.

That’s when D.H. Conley coach Jennifer Gillikin called a timeout and huddled with her players. Their conversation reaped benefits.

With Cox Mill’s emotions running high, the Vikings calmly came back to the floor and tied the game up with a crosscourt kill. Then Sarah Dees delivered an ace to make the score 24-23, Vikings.