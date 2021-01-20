VOLLEYBALL: White-hot Chargers take out T.C. Roberson to reach state title match again

CONCORD – Featuring countless volleys and several successful desperate attempts to keep the volleyball in play, the final point of Cox Mill’s 3A Western Regional championship contest with visiting Asheville T.C. Roberson might have been the most spectacular of the match.
It was an exciting finish to the matchup’s most competitive set, but overall it was a rare slice of drama in an otherwise dominant performance by the Chargers. The team’s three set victory Tuesday – 25-16, 25-20, 25-20 – advances Cox Mill to Saturday’s state title match against Greenville Conley, a four-set winner over rival Greenville Rose on Tuesday.
Both teams have a strong tradition. Cox Mill (18-0 overall) won the 3A state championship in 2016. Conley was the state runner-up in 2018. All four classification’s title matches will be played at Cary’s Green Level High.
“It feels sooo good (to reach the state championship),” said senior outside hitter Raven Gray. “We’ve been waiting. We’ve seen (the 2016 team’s championship banner) up on the wall and seeing them practice in the gym when we were here on junior varsity.
“Now that we’re finally doing what they did feels so good.”
In a season in which COVID-19 restrictions limited teams to a minimal number of non-conference matches, Cox Mill hosted Roberson (16-2) on Jan. 6 and grabbed a four-set victory.
Three of the sets were decided by three or fewer points. The set won by Roberson (16-2), 26-24, was the only set the Chargers lost in the regular season.
“We had a really good battle here two weeks ago,” said Cox Mill’s second-year coach Ralph Viegelmann. “These same two teams really duked it out. They’re the best opponent we played all year. They’re a good volleyball team.”
The Roberson player impressing Viegelmana the most that game was 6-foot-2 junior Mackenzie Lynch. Containing the big hitter with disciplined defense would matter most in the rematch, he felt.
Mostly in Gray and fellow frontline players Robin Rosser, Emma Sedlacek and Yasmine Parker, Cox Mill had an answer to Lynch. They limited the Rams’ opportunities at the net and also teamed up with senior setter Ava Douglas with some well-mixed offensive chemistry.
But it was behind the service line from which Douglas established the match’s early flow. She helped the Chargers score the game’s first five points before Roberson served its first ball.
The Rams closed their deficit to 6-4 before Cox Mill’s Amaya Bridges served up four straight points for an 11-4 edge. The Chargers never let Roberson get closer than five points as Douglas assisted on nine points in the set, six that were kills from Gray, the South Piedmont 3A’s Player of the Year.
“(Rosser) had 26 kills against their conference rival West Henderson (in the playoffs),” said Viegelmann. “We expected (Roberson) to really clamp down on Robin and (to be able to) get Raven up and running again.
“Raven came out hot … whenever she gets the ball up there, she’s trouble. We tried to get her going real early in the match and then have Robin fill in behind her, and it worked really well today.”
Rosser’s crosscourt kill gave Cox Mill the lead for good in the second set, 3-2. She followed it up with four service points, which gave the Chargers some breathing room.
Parker followed her score off a block with a soft-touch point that pushed Cox Mill to a 17-11 advantage. Three kills by Sedlacek inside the Chargers’ final five points helped secure the second set.
When Lynch’s kill, one of a team-high 12, gave Roberson the first point of the third set, it marked the first time the Rams held a lead in the game. They led by as many as four several times in the first half of the third set, and momentum felt like it shifted. Viegelmann called timeout when his team fell behind 12-8.
“We’ve been in positions before where we’re down and were forced to come back,” said Douglas, an all-conference setter who finished with a game-high 33 assists and nine service points). “We practice games like that in practice, where we start down and have to come back up.”
Douglas assisted on Sedlacek’s kill on the first point after the timeout, and sophomore Jadyn Webb contributed the next three service points as Cox Mill quickly tied the game. After the Chargers dropped the next four points, Bridges tallied six straight service points to give Cox Mill the lead for good.
Gray finished with a game-high 21 kills, while Rosser added 11 and Sedlacek chipped in with nine. Bridges led Cox Mill with 14 service points and Rosser had eight.