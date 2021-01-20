VOLLEYBALL: White-hot Chargers take out T.C. Roberson to reach state title match again

“(Rosser) had 26 kills against their conference rival West Henderson (in the playoffs),” said Viegelmann. “We expected (Roberson) to really clamp down on Robin and (to be able to) get Raven up and running again.

“Raven came out hot … whenever she gets the ball up there, she’s trouble. We tried to get her going real early in the match and then have Robin fill in behind her, and it worked really well today.”

Rosser’s crosscourt kill gave Cox Mill the lead for good in the second set, 3-2. She followed it up with four service points, which gave the Chargers some breathing room.

Parker followed her score off a block with a soft-touch point that pushed Cox Mill to a 17-11 advantage. Three kills by Sedlacek inside the Chargers’ final five points helped secure the second set.

When Lynch’s kill, one of a team-high 12, gave Roberson the first point of the third set, it marked the first time the Rams held a lead in the game. They led by as many as four several times in the first half of the third set, and momentum felt like it shifted. Viegelmann called timeout when his team fell behind 12-8.