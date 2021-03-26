Week 5 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

CONCORD -- This is the Independent Tribune's weekly ranking of the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County:

1. A.L. Brown (4-0)

Last week: 1

The Wonders are coming off their first shutout of the season after last week’s 47-0 blanking of then-No. 6 West Cabarrus.

This week: Today vs. South Mecklenburg (1-3)

2. Hickory Ridge (3-1)

Last week: 2

It doesn’t feel right punishing the Bulls for losing to a team like Myers Park (4-0). So we won’t.

This week: Today vs. Matthews Butler (3-1)

3. Mount Pleasant (4-0)

Last week: 3

Can the Tigers keep the momentum going after an emotional “road” win over Anson?

This week: Today vs. Forest Hills (2-2)

4. Jay M. Robinson (4-0)

Last week: 4