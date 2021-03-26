Week 5 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

CONCORD -- This is the Independent Tribune's weekly ranking of the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County:
1. A.L. Brown (4-0)
Last week: 1
The Wonders are coming off their first shutout of the season after last week’s 47-0 blanking of then-No. 6 West Cabarrus.
This week: Today vs. South Mecklenburg (1-3)
2. Hickory Ridge (3-1)
Last week: 2
It doesn’t feel right punishing the Bulls for losing to a team like Myers Park (4-0). So we won’t.
This week: Today vs. Matthews Butler (3-1)
3. Mount Pleasant (4-0)
Last week: 3
Can the Tigers keep the momentum going after an emotional “road” win over Anson?
This week: Today vs. Forest Hills (2-2)
4. Jay M. Robinson (4-0)
Last week: 4
The Bulldogs are still perfect but play a ranked team for the first time this season.
This week: vs.No. 6 Concord (2-2)
5. Central Cabarrus (2-2)
Last week: 5
For the first time all year, the Vikings didn’t play a close game, losing to 4A Providence.
This week: Today at Cox Mill (0-4)
6. CONCORD (2-2)
Last week: Not ranked
After beating West Cabarrus, the Spiders make their first appearance in the rankings in a long time.
This week: Saturday at No. 4 Jay M. Robinson (4-0)
DROPPED OUT: No. 6 West Cabarrus (1-3)