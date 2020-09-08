Whoever is elected President, workers need to be supported

RALEIGH — Whether President Donald Trump is re-elected or former Vice President Joe Biden wins in November, the American worker needs to be supported properly, AFL-CIO North Carolina President MaryBe McMillan said in an interview with the Independent Tribune on Tuesday.
McMillan penned an Op-Ed for the Charlotte Observer on Labor Day Monday calling for President Trump to “step up for workers the way workers have stepped up for the country” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can read her entire Op-Ed here. But even beyond providing support on health and safety, securing jobs in the short term and making them more sustainable in the long term will be a key issue for whoever wins the election in November.
“People are wondering who’s going to create jobs?” McMillan said. “Who’s going to get all these folks back to work?”
In President Trump’s first campaign for office one of the biggest platforms he ran on was bringing jobs back to the American worker that were outsourced due to agreements like NAFTA. In his plan for his second term he has also said he plans to add 10 million jobs in the first 10 months.
Vice President Biden also has focused on this issue during his current campaign with his “Build Back Better” Plan which is, quote, “an updated social contract that treats American workers and working families as essential at all times, not just times of crisis.”
But both men have had problems with their track record with American workers. During President Barack Obama’s first presidential term in which Biden was Vice President more than 303,000 jobs were outsourced. Then in President Donald Trump’s first year alone more than 93,000 jobs were outsourced.
There was optimism coming into President Trump’s first term. Even AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka spoke glowingly about the plans for tariffs during his first four years.
“We’ve been advocating for the use of tariffs to make sure that cheaters stop cheating for over a decade right now,” Trumka said in an interview with MSNBC in 2017. “Right now we have 435 tariffs that have been imposed on products around the world. We need to protect our industries from cheating. That’s what these tariffs can do. We’re excited about it, we think it’s good for the country, we think it’s good for the industry.”
But Trumka was the first to call out the 93,000 outsourced jobs during President Trump’s first term and was critical of these actions in a virtual interview last week.
“The jobs he said were coming never came,” Trumka said. “Instead of rebuilding America, he’s torn it apart.”
The American union worker gave President Trump more support than any Republican since Ronald Reagan during the 2016 election. According to The Washington Post, Trump won 43 percent of the union vote to Hillary Clinton’s 51 percent.
That comes after no Republican nominee had come within 12 points of a Democrat with the union vote since Reagan in 1994, according to The Hill.
But the American worker and the national head of the AFL-CIO held him to his promise and he has so far not delivered.
Vice President Biden has promised — just like President Trump in 2016 — to bring jobs back to America and support workers. But a promise isn’t a guarantee. According to Miriam Webster’s Dictionary a promise is: “a declaration or assurance that one will do a particular thing or that a particular thing will happen.”
But as American Author H.L. Mencken said: “There are some politicians who promise something for everyone. If their constituents were cannibals, would promise them missionaries for dinner, fattened at public expense.”
Politicians make promises all the time and often don’t deliver on them. MaryBe McMillan does not want that to be the case for whoever is President in January.
“I think it’s critical that that promise is kept,” she said, “especially now when we see record unemployment during this pandemic.”
She continued: “I think that top of mind during this election season is jobs and the economy and I think that people want to cast a vote for a candidate who has a plan to create those jobs, has a plan to take control of this pandemic and protect worker safety during this public health crisis.
“Folks are looking at their paycheck and their futures. Who’s going to promise to raise wages and ensure that the next generation has a better standard of living than this one?”
According to an Aug. 13 poll posted by Pew Research, two of the Top 4 issues among voters for the 2020 election are the economy (1. 73 percent) and the coronavirus outbreak (4. 62 percent).
These are two issues that almost go hand-in-hand, according to McMillan.
“We need to get the pandemic under control, get a vaccine so that people can begin to go about their normal lives again,” she said. “I think that we’ve seen small businesses struggle, our whole economy is really struggling.
“I think that had we had a national response…but instead what we’ve seen is rather than President Trump taking leadership we’ve had this piecemeal state-by-state approach to what businesses are going to be open to mask mandates, when what we really needed was national leadership to get this under control.”
McMillan went much further into her call for President Trump to further support workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and we encourage you to read her Op-Ed to get a deeper look into that subject.
But she is adamant that workers have been asked to do so much in this pandemic, especially those who were treated as essential when they wouldn’t normally be.
Individuals who work at meat-packing plants, like so many in North Carolina, or those who manufacture medical supplies. These people aren’t thought of as essential until a pandemic like this hits and she said they need to be honored for the hard work they have done and supported properly by the government deeming them essential during a dangerous time.
“Working people right now are facing incredible challenges,” she said. “On the one hand you have millions of people in this country who are unemployed, many of them who have no ideas when their jobs are going to come back like people in the entertainment industry or the hospitality sector.
“Then on the other hand you have all these workers who have been working so hard throughout the pandemic, exposing themselves potentially to the risk of (contracting) COVID who are working to make sure we have food, to make sure we have medication.
“They’re taking care of us in the hospitals, in the nursing homes, and now we call those workers essential, but for so long they’ve been treated as invisible, and it really is time for us to make sure that all those workers are paid a living wage. That all those workers in this country should be able to take time off when they’re sick, so we need paid sick leave.
“I’m optimistic that out of this pandemic we’re going to create better public policies for working people.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!