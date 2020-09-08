Whoever is elected President, workers need to be supported

McMillan went much further into her call for President Trump to further support workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and we encourage you to read her Op-Ed to get a deeper look into that subject.

But she is adamant that workers have been asked to do so much in this pandemic, especially those who were treated as essential when they wouldn’t normally be.

Individuals who work at meat-packing plants, like so many in North Carolina, or those who manufacture medical supplies. These people aren’t thought of as essential until a pandemic like this hits and she said they need to be honored for the hard work they have done and supported properly by the government deeming them essential during a dangerous time.

“Working people right now are facing incredible challenges,” she said. “On the one hand you have millions of people in this country who are unemployed, many of them who have no ideas when their jobs are going to come back like people in the entertainment industry or the hospitality sector.