‘Why not win?’ Concord boys soccer back in 3A semifinals, and this time seeks different outcome

Tinsley made the point clear that both teams were loaded with comparable talent. But what can be the difference-maker to push the Spiders over the top so they can bring home a championship?

“You have to have a little luck,” Tinsley said. “Both teams have had luck, and hopefully ours does not run out.”

He would later add that soccer is a game in which sometimes the ball rolls your way, and sometimes it does not.

“When these guys come together and smash going as fast as they are, that ball goes left or right, and you just have to be ready to pick it up and go,” Tinsley said. “(Coaches) make some decisions, but really, the players play and the balls bounce.”

Tinsley is hoping luck will be on his team’s side when it takes on Hickory in a semifinal matchup on the road Tuesday. Hickory is a team he says has been on his radar all season.

“All the way back in preseason, we said it was going to come down to us playing Hickory at some point,” Tinsley said. “Hickory has been good, and we know it.”

The Red Tornadoes (21-3-1, 11-2-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) have become a fixture in the state playoffs in recent years.