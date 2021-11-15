‘Why not win?’ Concord boys soccer back in 3A semifinals, and this time seeks different outcome

CONCORD – They say consistency is key.
The Concord boys’ soccer team has been consistent in recent years, as its victory over East Lincoln Wednesday secured the Spiders’ second trip to the Class 3A state semifinals in three seasons.
It is the deepest the Spiders have ever gone in the playoffs in the program’s history.
The Spiders currently sit with a 24-2-1 overall record, including having gone 14-0 to win the South Piedmont 3A Conference.
The program has seen sustained success under head coach Todd Tinsley, as it has made the playoffs in four consecutive seasons, reaching at least the state quarterfinals in three of those campaigns.
When Tinsley took his team to its first state semifinal appearance in 2019, it was senior-laden with years of experience.
That team ultimately fell short of its championship aspirations, losing 3-0 to Charlotte Catholic.
As the Spiders are back in the same position two years later, Tinsley is one of the only members of the program who remembers the pain that came in that defeat.
In fact, there is only one player on the current Spiders’ roster that was also there in 2019: senior Oliver Coreas. Every other player on the team is either a newcomer or was a member of Concord’s JV team at the time.
Though the team only has one player who has played on this high stage before, Tinsley took an opportunity to ensure his team could learn about what it will take to win.
He did not, however, share that message himself; he called on former Spider Carson Trott – who was an all-state midfielder on that 2019 team – to speak to the team right after their quarterfinal win.
“I pulled (Trott) into the circle, and the players all know who he is,” Tinsley said. “We talked about if we want to leave our mark, we have to go one more and two more.”
As Tinsley reflects on this Spider team compared to 2019’s, he sees many similarities – most notably how he sees them both as just plain good soccer teams.
“Every team has its studs,” Tinsley said. “We have had some really good players come here and play. To compare (2021 to 2019), we do not give up a lot of goals.”
Tinsley specifically pointed out his current goalkeeper, Will Bowers. With coaching stints in Florida and North Carolina, Tinsley says Bowers is one of the best goalies he has ever coached.
Tinsley also believes the defense playing in front of Bowers is equally praiseworthy.
“We do not give up goals,” Tinsley said. “Our defense is tight, but we also had good defenders before.”
Tinsley made the point clear that both teams were loaded with comparable talent. But what can be the difference-maker to push the Spiders over the top so they can bring home a championship?
“You have to have a little luck,” Tinsley said. “Both teams have had luck, and hopefully ours does not run out.”
He would later add that soccer is a game in which sometimes the ball rolls your way, and sometimes it does not.
“When these guys come together and smash going as fast as they are, that ball goes left or right, and you just have to be ready to pick it up and go,” Tinsley said. “(Coaches) make some decisions, but really, the players play and the balls bounce.”
Tinsley is hoping luck will be on his team’s side when it takes on Hickory in a semifinal matchup on the road Tuesday. Hickory is a team he says has been on his radar all season.
“All the way back in preseason, we said it was going to come down to us playing Hickory at some point,” Tinsley said. “Hickory has been good, and we know it.”
The Red Tornadoes (21-3-1, 11-2-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) have become a fixture in the state playoffs in recent years.
Much like the Spiders, consistency has propelled the Red Tornadoes into annual relevancy in the hunt for a state championship.
“Hickory has been a powerhouse for the last couple of years,” Tinsley said. “We know that is coming, and we feel confident that we are up for the task of competing. That is all you can ask for.”
When the Spiders take the field on Tuesday at 6 p.m., Tinsley’s message will be the same as it has been for every other team he has coached: to have fun.
Tinsley is ready to let the rest of the chips fall where they may.
“Ninety-nine percent of teams do not win,” Tinsley concluded. “If we do not win, it will hurt, but we will be fine either way. So why not win?”