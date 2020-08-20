Wi-Fi help coming from CCS, state to address connectivity issues

Additional help is coming to those struggling with internet access in the opening days of remote learning across the state.
Help is coming from both the Governor’s office and Cabarrus County Schools.
First, as was announced Aug. 14 by Cabarrus County Schools, the district deployed busses across the County starting Thursday equipped with Wi-Fi to help those struggling with connectivity.
“CCS buses supplied with a Wi-Fi hotspot will be deployed 6:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. weekdays at each location,” the district said in a release. “Locations were selected based on internet accessibility and students’ needs. We have collaborated with community partners to provide access at 13 locations and plan to expand those offerings in the coming weeks.
“The Wi-Fi coverage for each hotspot is approximately 300’ circumference around the bus. CCS bus drivers will be on site to monitor. Students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian while at a Wi-Fi location site. Students also will be able to access Wi-Fi coverage in many of our school parking lots.”
Buses will be located at the following locations:
- Barringer’s Trace Apartments, 901 Ross Circle, Mt. Pleasant
- Brooke Point Apartments, 1445 Fairington Dr. NW, Concord
- Concord Pointe Apartments, 4400 Concord Points Ln. SW, Concord
- Countryview Mobile Home Park, 3975 Grossbeak Dr., Concord
- Crestview Apartments, 1003 Southhampton Dr. NW, Concord
- Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 4500 Rimer Rd, Concord
- Greens of Concord Apartments, 1400 Daley Circle NE, Concord
- Howell’s Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Baptist Ln., Concord
- Mt. Calvary Holy Church of America, 401 Lincoln St. SW, Concord
- Oakland Glen Mobile Home Park, 2600 Monta Dr., Concord
- Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 3476 Poplar Tent Rd., Concord
- Shiloh United Methodist Church, 4149 Odell School Rd., Concord
- St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 4401 St. Stephen’s Church Rd., Gold Hill
- Woodridge Mobile Home Park, 2600 Golf Ball Circle, Concord
Additional sites are in the works at these locations as well:
- Family Dollar, 30 N. Warren C. Coleman Blvd
- Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 265 Union St. N, Concord
- Frank Liske Park, 4001 Stough Rd., Concord
- Gibson Mill, 325 McGill Ave., NW, Concord
- Kerr Memorial Baptist Church, 25 NC-49 South, Concord
- University Park Apartments, 2137 University Dr., Kannapolis
- Zion Wesley AME Zion Church, 9001 Reid St., Mt. Pleasant
Several families had been complaining of connectivity issues across the County as there are some spots in rural communities that have difficulty accessing and purchasing Wi-Fi.
The district is not sure of the exact number of families struggling with this issue but hopes sending out the busses this week will be a solution.
Additionally, families will be getting help from the state.
Gov. Cooper announced at a press conference Wednesday aid will be sent to help with internet access.
“Today, I’m announcing $12 million to expand internet access through two programs: The GREAT Grant program and COVID-19 Recovery Act funding,” he said. “This money is expected to connect an additional 8,000 families and more than 250 businesses, farms and community institutions in 11 counties.
“The GREAT Grant program provides matching grants to internet service providers and cooperatives to expand high-speed internet service in counties that need it.
“Even before this pandemic, expanding high-speed internet access was a top priority for my administration. Now that we’re living in a socially-distanced world, reliable internet is more important than ever, particularly for students learning remotely and people working from home.”
Both CCS and KCS are utilizing some form of online learning so internet connectivity is vital.
CCS has started the year under Gov. Cooper’s Plan C (fully remote) while Kannapolis is under Plan B (partial remote).
Both districts have at least one day where everyone is remote as KCS is fully online Fridays. But when on campus, everyone must wear a mask at all times.
“It’s safe to say this will be a school year like no other,” Cooper said. “Some students are back in the classrooms with masks on. Others are learning from kitchen tables and lap desks.
“I’ve talked to parents, teachers and school leaders, and it’s clear that the pandemic and the start of the school year have caused concern, anxiety and frustration. I appreciate all of our parents, educators and school staff going the extra mile to make this school year work.”
Cooper also addressed the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. As of Wednesday the state has had 147,932 lab confirmed cases; 1,153 new cases reported since Tuesday; 1,001 people in the hospital while 2,431 people have died.
Those numbers drive home why Gov. Cooper would not allow schools to come back at full capacity to start the year.
“Social distancing, gathering limits, masks, remote learning. This isn’t the way any student – from kindergarten to college – wanted to start the year,” he said. “But when it can mean illness or health and even life or death, we have to do inconvenient things.”
