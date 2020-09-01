Y Academy enters week three of the school year as students adjust to a new routine

But as students have gotten further in the school year, everyone – even the kindergarteners – have been able to adapt.

“Kids are sponges,” Jameson said. “Once they get in a routine, they grasp consistency. The first day was a challenge, but now we have everything down and have a chance to breathe.”

When a student isn’t able to connect to a class online, Y Academy staff have been able to get in contact with teachers in order to resolve the issue, Jameson said.

“That is one thing that has been great,” Jameson said. “Cabarrus County School teachers support us. Any time that we have needed assistance, they get to us within thirty minutes to help us out.”

While there have been a small number of technical difficulties so far, Blue said, the program prepared for those circumstances by having educational activities on hand for students to do while problems are resolved.

“The name of the game is flexibility,” Blue said, “because you know there are going to be issues. Think about at home. What happens if the router goes out? This is like that but on a mass scale. There is always going to be something, but we just have to be as prepared as we can.”