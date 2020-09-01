Y Academy enters week three of the school year as students adjust to a new routine

The Y academy at West Cabarrus YMCA is entering its third week in of the school year as students settle into a new type of class room.
The YMCA put together the Y Academy in order to provide an all-day childcare option for parents as kids returned to school. With each school system returning under wither Gov. Roy Cooper’s Plan B or C option, there was going to be a need for childcare across the board, Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA CEO Jamie Morgan said. Every branch of the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA offers its own version of the program, fitting the needs of each community based on its school systems.
The model for the Y academy was taken from the YMCA day camps and the emergency childcare option the YMCA provided in the spring when schools closed to in-person learning due to COVID-19.
The emergency childcare option was created for children of healthcare workers. With the Y Academy, many of the students also have parents in the healthcare field.
“Between CHA and Atrium, half of our parents are healthcare workers,” Sports and Youth Director Ashleigh Blue said.
Parents are able to start dropping their students off at the West Cabarrus YMCA around 7 a.m. and pick-up begins at 4 p.m. through 6 p.m. During the almost 11 hours that students are at the Y Academy, they not only attend their online classes but participate in quiet reading time, STEM and art projects, a recess period, and other educational activities.
A typical day at the Y Academy will look different depending on each grade level. Students are split among four rooms at the YMCA. Each room is limited to about 10 students in a cohort that remain in that room for the majority of the day, except for recess and bathroom breaks. The rooms are grouped by grade level: Kindergarten and First grade, Second and Third grade, Third and Fourth Grade, and Fifth Grade through Seventh Grade.
Every student is required to wear two items: a mask and headphones. Since every student is participating in a different class during the day, Associate Executive Director Tyler Jameson said, headphones help prevent students from being distracted.
One monitor is placed in each room to help kids turn on their computers, log into their virtual classroom cites and to help during homework time. But monitors will experience different challenges depending on what grades they are assisting.
For kindergarteners, this is the first time they have experienced school with a teacher, Blue said. Those students may need a bit more guidance in keeping track of their virtual schedule and logging in at the right times.
For a monitor in the Fifth Grade room, most students have online classes on a bell schedule, Blue said. They have a steady flow of classes until about 3:15 p.m. and may only need assistance with things like connectivity.
But as students have gotten further in the school year, everyone – even the kindergarteners – have been able to adapt.
“Kids are sponges,” Jameson said. “Once they get in a routine, they grasp consistency. The first day was a challenge, but now we have everything down and have a chance to breathe.”
When a student isn’t able to connect to a class online, Y Academy staff have been able to get in contact with teachers in order to resolve the issue, Jameson said.
“That is one thing that has been great,” Jameson said. “Cabarrus County School teachers support us. Any time that we have needed assistance, they get to us within thirty minutes to help us out.”
While there have been a small number of technical difficulties so far, Blue said, the program prepared for those circumstances by having educational activities on hand for students to do while problems are resolved.
“The name of the game is flexibility,” Blue said, “because you know there are going to be issues. Think about at home. What happens if the router goes out? This is like that but on a mass scale. There is always going to be something, but we just have to be as prepared as we can.”
Before the program began, the Cabarrus Health Alliance donated about $2,200 to the Y Academy to increase the YMCA Wi-Fi bandwidth to support the extra teleconferences and video calls.
Parents have also helped staff keep track of student activities by providing printed schedules so monitors can be aware of what each students needs to be doing. When a classroom of ten could have just as many schools represented, keeping track can be hard, Jameson said.
The Y Academy offers its services to all YMCA members. This has led to multiple school systems being represented in the program. While most students are in CCS, there are still students from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Concord Lake STEAM Academy and Carolina International School.
“It is a whole different environment that you won’t find anywhere else,” Blue said.
When the Y Academy opened at the start of the school year, staff new that the program would offer kids an opportunity to socialize in a school setting – which is something they had lacked since March. But with the way each cohort is set up, it presents a different social environment.
“Since the groups are so small, in a positive way, you have to interact with those in your room. In a normal class of 20 or 25 students, you might have your group of three or four friends,” Blue said. “Here you have to become friends with everybody.”
That need to socialize has also presented a set of challenges to remind kids that social distance is still necessary, especially for the younger students. Blue said that younger students sometimes need more reminders to keep their mask on or to keep proper social distance.
“They understand that something is going on and that it is important to be safe. For example, why it is important to wear your mask – even headphones – that is a different kind of challenge with age,” she said. “You can see it really clearly as you go up in the grades, they understand it a bit more deeply.”
Social distance and sanitization has been a large influence in not only the program, Jameson said.
“We don’t mix at all during the day. They have separate recess times, separate art times so that they are never overlapping,” Blue said.
For staff, the only adults students interact with are their monitors, Blue and Jameson.
The YMCA facility also goes through a nightly fogging to sanitize every room. But each cohort has a cleaning log that shows when each item in the room was last sanitized.
But the programs biggest struggle is not sanitization, Jameson said, it is resources.
“We are trying to make each room in there a full-on school for that child,” Jameson said. “They are in here for 11 hours of the day. That is a huge portion of the day for that child.”
Blue said that she has looked into purchasing educational items for the classroom but the expense has been limiting.
“If we had people sponsor the program for something simple as even the STEM tools for projects or outside art classes,” Blue said, “we want to provide additional academic support, even something like having a mini library here for their independent reading time.”
For now, students have been able to learn in a monitored, sanitized setting, and parents have found a childcare solution, Jameson said.
“We know how big of a need this is right now, across the state really,” he said. “I am just glad the Y was able to step up, meet demand and help the community. Even though it is 60 kids, that means 60 families are not having to worry about childcare right now.”
