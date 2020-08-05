YMCA offers childcare option for kids learning remotely

CABARRUS COUNTY – The Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA is gearing up to open its Y Academy to give families an alternative place for their kids to learn.
Cabarrus County Schools voted this month to open schools under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan C – all virtual learning. Kannapolis Schools voted, during a special meeting Friday, July 24, to open schools under Plan B – partially in-person, partially online – when schools open August 17. Kannapolis Families will be given a choice to either to have their kids take part in the partially in-person learning or to learn fully remote.
Knowing that many families in the area will need a form of childcare when the school year opens, the YMCA put together the Y academy to offer a safe and supervised environment for kids to learn, Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA CEO Jamie Morgan said.
“We are partnering with schools systems to provide all day child care for families that need it while kids aren’t physically in school,” Morgan said.
Enrollment in the Y Academy is currently open for all Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA branch locations.
The academy will run similar to the regular day camps, Morgan said, with an added time for virtual classes from schools. The YMCA will be working with each school district to provide meals, create a structured educational environment and potentially have a school representative at the academy.
“Since we have six branches in two counties, we are working with Rowan, Kannapolis and Cabarrus County schools. They are all on different plans,” he said.
Since Cabarrus and Kannapolis Schools are opening under different plans, day-to-day or weekly schedules may look different at each YMCA branch. But, there is a tentative, general schedule.
The academy will run from 6 am to 6 pm, with both breakfast a lunch served during that time. Kids will be given a block of time for online classes, exercise and play period and a block to complete school work.
There will be a limited capacity for how many students can attended the academy at each branch. Kids will be kept in groups of up to ten during the day in different rooms, Morgan said, to allow for social distancing.
While the YMCA is still working on creating a plan for how the education portion of the camp will run, they are looking to school districts for guidance.
“What we have envisioned – we may have some school staff come in and help with a virtual learning time and get kids grouped to watch school videos or classes,” he said.
Since local school districts just recently made their decisions on the reopening plans, the Y academy plans are constantly evolving, Morgan said.
“I like to say, we are building the plane while we are flying,” he said. “We are going to be flexible and work with the school system to deliver the best learning experience we can.”
While the Y Academy is providing local families a place for kids to learn, there is a limited capacity at every YMCA branch, Morgan said.
“We are really hoping that we are just part of the solution, because there will be a lot of families that need this care,” he said.
Families interested in the Y Academy can register and find weekly fee at https://rocabymca.org/programs/afterschool/y-academy#close.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!