Niners raise more than $90,000 to fight food insecurity
  • Updated
Efforts in November and on Giving Tuesday raised more than $91,000 to fight food insecurity.

 From Inside UNC Charlotte

Niner Nation came together on GivingTuesday (Nov. 30) to raise $91,028 from 1,400-plus gifts to support the Jamil Niner Student Pantry and Niner University Elementary. This was the highest amount ever raised by UNC Charlotte during the global day of giving.

The University’s GivingTuesday effort included collecting food, hosting events or making donations to help food insecurity for Niners. During November and on GivingTuesday, students could Swipe Out Hunger by donating unused food dollars to the cause; 1,357 meals were given from 765 UNC Charlotte students, and nearly 600 pantry Items were donated via Amazon wish lists.

Alumni Robert Brendle ’18 and Nick Sulak ’17 hosted the “One Movement Holiday Celebration for GivingTuesday” fundraiser at Pins Mechanical. Patrons enjoyed live music, games and an auction with proceeds benefiting the Jamil Niner Student Pantry.

UNC Charlotte’s student chapter of the American Marketing Association collaborated on a digital cookbook curated to focus on recipes made from easily affordable products; the effort was featured on Spectrum News.

Created in 2012 as a day that encourages people to do good, GivingTuesday has evolved into a global movement that inspires individuals to give, collaborate and celebrate the generosity in all people.

