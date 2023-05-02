SALISBURY – The Ninth Annual Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 22, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at The Shrine Club on High Rock Lake (6480 Long Ferry Road, Salisbury).

Team entries, corporate sponsorships and vendor opportunities are open for the event by going to the website www.rowanchamberdragonboat.org.

“We appreciate our Dragon Boat sponsors, teams, vendors and volunteers. The Chamber would like to especially thank Committee Chairman Daniel Matangira, who has inspired us to make 2023 the best Festival ever. This FUNdraiser benefits our small business programs and services and is a wonderful team building exercise.” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding.

Event Chair Daniel Matangira shared he is looking forward to his fourth year as chair of the festival. “Although I love winning, and our team did not last year, we are back and in fine shape for 2023. The best part of the Dragon Boat Festival for me is seeing how the festival committee develops new concepts to enhance the experience for the competitors and spectators alike. You can feel the community spirit as attendees visit the sponsor and vendor booths and food trucks. We all gel as truly one community, a celebration of community and cultural exchange which leads to the event getting better every year.”

The Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival would not be the success it is without the community support:

• Gold sponsors Hotwire Communications, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, and Trinity Oak/Lutheran Services Carolinas have renewed, and the category is sold out.

• A few Silver sponsorships are still available and will join Salisbury-based employers: Ahold Delhaize/Food Lion LLC, Catawba College, New Sarum Brewing Company, and Matangira Recycling/Cardinal Tire, LLC.

• There is an exclusive opportunity for an overall Presenting sponsorship which will garner several benefits and amenities during the largest organized gathering on High Rock Lake.

• The Bronze sponsorship level is the best value for Rowan County businesses, which includes a team entry with reserved tent placement, VIP parking and invitations to the Chamber’s hospitality tent, and recognition announcements throughout the festival day.

• Competition will be limited to 30 teams, and more than 20 have already signed up.

A spectator event

The Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival has traditionally been the largest annual spectator event held on High Rock Lake, the second largest lake in North Carolina. The festival includes vendors, food trucks and activities for the whole family in a park-like atmosphere.

The event is FREE to attend, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and make it a fun lakeside party. However, no pets, coolers or outside food will be allowed. Parking is $5 per car and available in adjacent lots to the Shrine Club. Rowan Tourism will provide trolley rides between the parking areas and the Shrine Club property. Boats are welcome to view from the main channel or can dock behind the Shrine Club to enjoy the food and festivities.

About the competition

Dragon Boat racing is a 2,300-year-old tradition from Ancient China with 45-foot sleek boats donned with dragon heads, tails, and scales that seat 20 paddlers each. Colorful drummers sit in the bow pounding the drum to the beat of the paddlers’ stroke, and a steersperson stands in the stern guiding the team down the water racecourse.

PanAm Dragon Boat has been contracted to oversee the competition and provide each team with all the necessary equipment (boat, paddles, life vests). Teams learn how to paddle during an introductory practice session. Each team has 20 paddlers (a minimum of eight must be female), and a drummer. On race day, each team will compete in three heats on a 300m straight course. Olympic style medals will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners in each division. An over-all Champion will be named after the Finalist Race.

For more information, please contact the Rowan Chamber at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamberdragonboat.org. Follow us at #RowanDragonBoat.