Nixon
Estimated Birthday: 3/20/2018 Hello, I'm Nixon! I'm a cute chunky guy out searching for my forever home. I enjoy sitting... View on PetFinder
The shooting reportedly occurred at approximately 12:53 p.m. on Sunday at Lane Street Express located at 2013 Lane Street, according to a report from the Kannapolis Police Department.
CONCORD – Here are scores from the Friday, April 16, state playoff games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
Cox Mill High School had more than 240 students in attendance at Saturday's event and Northwest Cabarrus expects more than 300 in two weeks.
“Nine hundred and thirteen students are going to be going to the wrong school if you select the IPT recommendation,” Liz Altschuler, a parent representing the group proposing the alternative Green+ Plan said. “How can you do that? How is that acceptable?”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Union County Public Schools and Rowan-Salisbury Schools are all planning on hosting graduations on football fields this fall. Cabarrus County Schools is scheduled to hold theirs in a drive-thru fashion at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
MOUNT PLEASANT – The third-seeded Mount Pleasant football team will live to see another day, as the Tigers avoided upset by taking down sixth-…
FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Having a Senior Moment, Mount Pleasant’s upperclassmen take over with the season on the line
MOUNT PLEASANT – In high school football playoffs, there are no second chances.
KANNAPOLIS – Hosting a first-round playoff game for the first time since 2017, Cream of Cabarrus top ranked A.L. Brown fell victim to the team…
W.R. Odell Elementary's Ashtyn Berry is one of six finalists for Teacher of the Year in Cabarrus County Schools.
CONCORD – The top two girls soccer teams in the South Piedmont 3A Conference squared off Monday night, with Cox Mill getting a 4-0 victory ove…