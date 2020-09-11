Ackerly, Elizabeth "Betty" Anne Lowery

Mrs. Elizabeth "Betty" Anne Lowery Ackerly, 80, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Continue Care Hospital at University in Charlotte. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Mike Roper will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Lady's Funeral Home, prior to the service. Mrs. Ackerly was born June 27, 1940, in London, England. She was a daughter of the late Elizabeth Anne Lowery. She was a member of Franklin Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed pottery, gardening, and flowers and was a fan of the former Kannapolis Intimidators. Mrs. Ackerly is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edward Andrew Ackerly Sr.; four children, Andrea Hart of Charlotte, Tammy Interiano of Charlotte, Victoria Miles and husband, Michael, of Rockwell and Edward Ackerly Jr. and wife, Monica, of New Jersey; two sisters, Pauline Hughes and Sonya Ogilvie; two brothers, Bryan Lowery and Leslie Ogilvie, all of England; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to Franklin Heights Baptist Church, 526 Wright Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com