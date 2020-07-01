Adams, Donnie Aerogene Hampton

January 14, 1930 - June 29, 2020 Mrs. Donnie Aerogene Hampton Adams, 90, of Bernhardt Court, Lenoir, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born Jan. 14, 1930, in Alamance County, to the late Clarence Waldo Sr. and Clytie Lee Smart Hampton. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, "Bunny" Clarence W. Hampton Jr.; and sister, Nathyalee Moore. Mrs. Adams had worked many years in the insurance industry and was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness of Concord. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include one daughter, Sue Adams Carter (Sidney Thomas Carter III) of Lenoir; four grandchildren, Rodney Ray Thomas Carter (Jessica), Jason Glenn Carter, David Benjamin Parker (Leigh) and Amy Michelle Mullins (Billy); and seven great-grandchildren, Hampton, Gray, and Sydney Carter, David and Katie Mullins, Jacob and William Parker. No services are planned at this time. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
