Alexander, Bessie M. Davis

January 30, 1928 - July 9, 2020 Mrs. Bessie M. Davis Alexander, 92, of Concord, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her residence. Born Jan. 30, 1928, in Mecklenburg County, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Morrison and the late Geretha Davis Cox. She was a graduate of Logan High School in Concord and Rowan Cabarrus Community College. Mrs. Alexander was a retired community health nurse assistant with the Cabarrus County Health Department. A member of Westminister Presbyterian Church, she was the former church secretary and church treasurer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles J. "C.J." Alexander Sr., June 18, 2010. Left to cherish her memory include her children, Charles J. Alexander Jr. (Jacqueline) of Kannapolis, Beverly A. Love (Oliver) of Midland and James N. Alexander (Cathy) of Salisbury; sister, Sarah Elizabeth Goshay of Newark, N.J.; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nephew reared in the home, Johnny Shrieves; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held Thursday, July 16, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 17, in the A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel at Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be held at 9 a.m., Monday, July 20, at Salisbury National Cemetery. The Rev. Phyllis Gill will officiate and the Rev. Kenza Gill will deliver the eulogy. Visit Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home Facebook page to view the online streaming of the service. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home www.nobleandkelsey.com

