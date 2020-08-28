Alexander, Peggy Lee Ferguson

November 25, 1931 - August 26, 2020 Peggy Lee Ferguson Alexander, 88, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. Peggy was born Nov. 25, 1931, in North Carolina, to the late Rev. E M Ferguson and the late Ethel Helms Ferguson. Peggy attended Walter Bickett High School in Monroe, and graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1950. She worked at Grayce's Beauty Shoppe in Kannapolis for 27 years, and then worked at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital until retiring in 1996. At the time of her death, she was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Concord. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Paul Ferguson, Robert L. Ferguson and Bobby W. Ferguson; sister, Helen Ferguson Sloop; her late husband, Edsel C. Haigler, who passed in 1984; a stepson, Michael Thomas Alexander; and sisters-in-law, Julia B. Ferguson and Diane F. Ferguson. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, officiated by the Rev. Joey Morrison. Burial will follow at the Carolina Memorial Park Kannapolis at Hwy. 29 N at I-85, Exit 58, in Concord. Survivors include husband, Roy Brice Alexander of Concord; a daughter, Julie Ann Haigler of Concord; son, Phillip D. Haigler (Linda) of Mount Ulla; grandson, Phillip Christopher Haigler (Kristin) of Mooresville; granddaughter, Carrie Haigler Smith (James) of Concord; great- grandchildren, Lillian (Lily) Marie, Brooklyn Kate Haigler, Miles Christopher Haigler, Kelsey Christine Smith and Alexander James Smith; sister, Becky F. Blackwell (Herman) of Kannapolis; brothers, Jerry David (Smiley) Ferguson of Deltona, Fla., and the Rev. Harry "Trooper" Ferguson (Judy) of China Grove; sisters-in-law, Ellen Ferguson and Wanda M. Ferguson, both of Concord; and special nieces and nephews. We also want to thank her friend, Buddy, and caregiver, Lisa Studioso. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
