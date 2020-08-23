Alexander, Ray Allen

May 30, 1955 - May 21, 2020 Ray Allen Alexander, 64, of Concord, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at CMC-Main. He was born May 30, 1955, in Miami, Fla., a son of the late Clyde and Annie Ruth Alexander. Ray had worked for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for 23 years. He was a member of The Factory Church in Concord. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines Corps, where he served in the Vietnam War. Ray loved fishing, singing and writing poetry. He was always willing to serve and share the gospel with those he met. He could be found outside working in his yard, feeding his birds or playing with his four-legged daughter, Mandee. A celebration of life service will be held at The Factory Church Saturday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Faye Alexander; children, Kathy Carver (Danny), Kristen Alexander, and Jacob Kanupp (Jackie); grandchildren, Riley, Allie, Kyndall, Payne, Aiden, Stone, Khale, Aaron, Keagen and Kameron Ray; and other special friends, who also called him PopPop, Teagan, Reagan and Braylen; siblings, Wesley Alexander (Terri), Oleda Canady (Mike), Byron Alexander (Jana); and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Amanda. Memorials may be made to Donate Life or The Factory Church. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
