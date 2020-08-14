Allen, Barbara

Barbara Allen June 28, 1932 - August 11, 2020 Barbara Irvin Allen, 88, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at The Pavilion at Brightmoore in Charlotte. Born in Cabarrus County June 28, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harold Irvin Sr. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Shelby, where she sang in the choir and helped with Vacation Bible School and Sunday school. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother who in her retirement enjoyed spending her days with her grandchildren taking them to and from school and other activities. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Cleamon Allen; two brothers, Harold Irvin Jr. and Tommy Irvin; as well as one sister Patricia Overcash. Barbara is survived by her two sons, Jeff Allen and wife, Amy, and their three children, Matthew, Caitlin, Alexandra and Chris Allen and wife, Becky, and their three children, Tyler, Brittany, and Chance. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, at Cleveland Memorial Park with the Rev. Tony Tench officiating. Memorials may be made to Western North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, www.act.alz.org/donate. Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
