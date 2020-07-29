Allman, Mae Starnes

Mrs. Mae Nell Starnes Allman, 82, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home in Landis, with her husband of 65 years by her side. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, July 30, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Greg Sloop will officiate. Mrs. Allman was born Jan. 2, 1938, in Rowan County. She was a daughter of the late Luther David Starnes and Effie Lee Rodgers Starnes. She was a member of Kannapolis Church of God. She retired from the former Harmony Labs in Landis and previously worked for Terry Products in Kannapolis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lorene Spry. Mrs. Allman is survived by her husband, James "Jim" M. Allman; two daughters, Diane A. Karriker and husband, Keith, and Darnell A. Sechler and husband, Larry, all of China Grove; two brothers, George Starnes of Kannapolis and Luther Starnes and wife, Mitzi, of Badin; grandson, Larry Sechler Jr. and wife, Shannon, of China Grove; and great-granddaughter, Anastasia. Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
