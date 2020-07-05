Balknight-York, Sherry Jean
Balknight-York, Sherry Jean

June 29, 2020 Sherry Jean Balknight-York, 62, of Kannapolis, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. A public viewing will be held at Lamb Funeral Home, Monday, July 6, from 2 to 6 p.m. A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Lamb Funeral Home Inc.

