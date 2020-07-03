Balknight-York, Sherry Jean

June 29, 2020 Sherry Jean Balknight-York, 62, of Kannapolis, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Lamb Funeral Home Inc.
To plant a tree in memory of Sherry Balknight-York as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.