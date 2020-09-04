Barden, The Rev. Lawrence "Larry" Edgerton

October 30, 1932 - September 1, 2020 The Rev. Lawrence "Larry" Edgerton Barden, 87, a resident of Trinity Oaks in Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. He was born Oct. 30, 1932, at Wembo Nyama, Belgian Congo (now Democratic Republic of Congo) to missionary parents, Dr. John G. and Imogene Barrett Barden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John W. Barden. A 1949 graduate of Appalachian High School in Boone, he attended Duke University, earning his bachelor's degree in 1953 and divinity degree in 1956. There he met his future wife, Martha Witherspoon, of Hickory, and they were married June 2, 1956. An ordained elder in The United Methodist Church, Barden served churches across the Western North Carolina Conference. Appointments included Hiddenite/Liberty, Alexander County; Pelham/Hickory Grove, Caswell County; Shiloh, Davidson County; Jackson Park, Kannapolis; Stanley, Gaston County; St. James, Charlotte; Muir's Chapel, Greensboro; Mouzon, Charlotte; First, Belmont; and Bethpage, Kannapolis. Additionally, he served as Statistician for the Western North Carolina Conference for 25 years. In 1995, he retired to his home on Chipola St. in Kannapolis. Barden attended Bethpage United Methodist Church in Kannapolis and was active in Walk to Emmaus, serving in various capacities for many years. He was a member of Allen-Graham Masonic Lodge #695. His hobbies included golf, fishing, traveling, needlepoint, and the home he built on Lake Norman. Larry will be remembered by his colleagues rocking on the porch of Harrell Center at Lake Junaluska during annual conference. There he greeted attendees, developed friendships, shared stories, and always entertained with a hearty laugh and smile. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Martha, of the home; son and daughter-in law, the Revs. Dr. Mark L. Barden and Barbara J. Barden, of Shelby; daughter, the Rev. Anna Barden of Kannapolis; daughter-in-law, Kim Falls of Charlotte; and grandson, Chris Barden of Charlotte. A virtual memorial service is planned for Sunday, Sept. 27, at 3 p.m., via Facebook (www.facebook.com/mlbarden). His cremains will be buried at Oakwood Cemetery in Hickory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Barden Memorial Scholarship, c/o United Methodist Foundation of WNC, 13816 Professional Center Dr., Suite 100, Huntersville, NC 28078; or to wnc-reg.brtapp.com/BardenMemorialScholarship. This scholarship was established in memory of his parents and awarded to United Methodist students preparing for Christian service. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com