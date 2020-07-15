Barnhardt, Ellen Sue

September 20, 1940 - July 11, 2020 Ellen Sue Barnhardt, 79, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. Ellen was born in Oak Hill, Fla., to the late Thelma Summerell and James Patterson. She grew up a devoted Christian at Parkwood Baptist Church in Concord. Ellen is survived by her son, Kenny and wife, Rene, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; daughter, Debbie Sullivan, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, LeAnne Watkins, of Charlotte, Joey Braswell and Heath Long, of Mullins, S.C., Dylan and Ridge Damewood, of Concord; and lifelong friend, Doris Deaton, of Concord. A private memorial service will be held for Ms. Barnhardt. Goldfinch Funeral Home-Carolina Forest Chapel of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
