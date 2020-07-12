Baucom, Phyllis Eudy

Phyllis Eudy Baucom, 83, passed away at her home Saturday, July 4, 2020, with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, Edgar Hayden "Pat" Eudy and Thelma Denny Eudy; sister, Sharon Eudy-Dixon; and brother, Gary Eudy. Phyllis leaves behind her two daughters, Patti (Doug) Christiansen and Kristen (Ronald "Wheezer") Evans; granddaughter, Hailee Evans; special fur babies, Grayson, Smokey, and Mama Kitty; and grand-fur babies, Calli, Graci, Bentley and Murphy; brother and sister-in-law, Terry & Valorie Baucom; nephew, Scott (Brittany) Baucom; and great-niece, Makenna Baucom. Phyllis retired from First Charter National Bank, where she was a Trust Officer. After retirement, her favorite past-time was sitting on the porch with her kitties, rocking and reading. She also enjoyed working with stained glass, gardening, shopping trips, lunches at Rosebriar with her granddaughter, Hailee, outings with her friends, Sarah and Phyllis, trips to the Depot, and special trips to the beach with her family. She was known for her delicious chocolate pound cakes with fudge icing. The family would like to thank Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, especially Brooke, Megan, Julie and Chaplin Campbell, for their loving care and compassionate support during Phyllis' illness. Phyllis was a member of St. James Reformed Church in Mt. Pleasant. A private graveside service will be held at the church cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County or the Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County. cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com
