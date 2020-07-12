Beam, Ronnie Earl

June 14, 1947 - July 6, 2020 Ronnie Earl Beam, 73, of Kannapolis, joined the Lord Monday, July 6, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. His death was unexpected. Ronnie was born June 14, 1947, in Cabarrus County, a son of Arlene Hare Beam, of Kannapolis, and the late Thomas Brice Beam. Ronnie was a member of Counterview Baptist Church, where he was active with the youth groups and had served on various church committees. Ronnie had been employed at Fieldcrest Cannon, Wal-Mart, and Kohl's, where he was employed as a buyer. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his twin brother, Thomas B. Beam, of Kannapolis; brothers-in-law, Don McClain of Greenwood, S.C., who was married to Ronnie's sister, the late Linda Beam McLain and Ed Griffith, of Kure Beach, who was married to the late Susan Beam Griffith; three nieces, Angela Cogburn, Ashley Griffin Martin and Caroline Licwinko; two nephews, Chris McLane and Edwin Griffin; and 17 nieces and nephews. A celebration of life for Ronnie will be held at a later date, to be announced by the family. Memorials may be made to Centerview Baptist Church, 415 Walter St., Kannapolis, NC 28083; or the charity of the donor's choice. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfunerahome.com
