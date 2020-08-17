Beaver, James Robert

October 27, 1926 - August 13, 2020
James Robert Beaver, 93, of Concord, died at home Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, of natural causes.
Born Oct. 27, 1926, James was one of nine children born to Moses Lester Beaver and Maud Blackwelder Beaver.
James began working at Cannon Mills Plant 6 at the age of 16 in the Warp Room. His work ethic and intelligence led him to be selected for training as a Jacquard designer. He excelled at this work and became known industry-wide for his talent. He recognized the potential of computers to aid design early in the 1960s and pursued and obtained a computer science degree during the early years of mainframe computers. He retired from Fieldcrest Cannon in the early 1990s with over 50 years of service. He was a self-taught architect and designed his home and facilities for his church. He was a lifetime advocate of advancing technology and higher education and would encourage anyone dedicated to those pursuits. James loved all children and had two of his own with his wife, Willie. James’ and Willie’s union lasted more than 70 years until her death. James was a member of McGill Baptist Church and taught Sunday school there for many years.
James is survived by his son, James R. Beaver Jr. and wife, Martha Harmon, of Mount Airy; daughter, Janice B. Kleva and husband, Kenneth, of Hickory; two grandchildren, Mary Kleva and husband, Bardia Nabet, of Washington, D.C., and Abigail Kleva and partner, Sam Weinberg, of San Francisco, Calif.; sisters, Peggy Keasler and Carolyn Beaver; and a special niece-in-law, Reba Morrison.
James will lie in state at Hartsell Funeral Home, 460 Branchview Dr. NE in Concord, Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m., at Oakwood Cemetery, 421 Church St. in Concord.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Beaver family.
Condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Service information
11:00AM-5:00PM
460 Branchview Drive
Concord, NC 28025
11:00AM
421 Church Street
Concord, NC 28025
