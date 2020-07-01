Beaver, Willie Louise Robbins

February 24, 1926 - June 28, 2020 Willie Louise Robbins Beaver, 94, of Concord, died at home Sunday, June 28, 2020, of natural causes. Born Feb. 24, 1926, to James Houston Robbins and Bessie Irene Furr Robbins, at home in Midland. Her father died when she was only nine-months old. The youngest of nine siblings, she was reared by her single mother and her older siblings, on their farm during the depths of the Great Depression. She graduated from Bethel High School in 1943, and had a 41 year career with Cannon Mills, starting as a timekeeper and retiring as an account executive. She met her husband, James Beaver, when word got back to him that she was impressed with his beautiful handwriting on a report he had submitted. His steadfast pursuit resulted in their marriage in 1949. Known for her cheery personality, Willie attracted many friends. She loved being at home, yet she was well-traveled, having visited such far-flung places as California, Quebec, and Nassau; and attended half-dozen World's Fairs, yet, home was where she wanted to be. She loved babies and had two of her own, a son, James Jr., and a daughter, Janice. She loved flowers, vegetable gardening, and continued to dabble in gardening until her last years, never forgetting her farm roots. She taught herself to be a barber and cut the family hair. She also was the family seamstress, making and altering her family's clothing. She loved music and learned to play piano by observing piano rolls on the family player piano. She was a fan of Bill Monroe, after seeing him perform with his brother, Charlie, at the two-room Midland Schoolhouse when she was 10 years old. In the 1980s, she taught herself the stock market and co-managed investments with her husband. While being adept at many household tasks, she was never limited by that role and taught her children that their mother and father were equal partners in marriage. She loved God and taught youth at Mill Grove Methodist Church in Midland until marriage and then became a member of McGill Baptist Church. Willie is survived by her husband, James Robert Beaver; son, James R. Beaver Jr. and wife, Martha Harmon, of Mount Airy; daughter, Janice B. Kleva and husband, Kenneth, of Hickory; grandchildren, Mary Kleva and husband, Bardia Nabet, of Washington D.C., and Abigail Kleva and partner, Sam Weinberg, of San Francisco, Calif.; and special niece, Reba Morrison. Willie will lie-in-state at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord, 460 Branchview Dr. NE., today, (Wednesday, July 1), from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 2, at 11 a.m., at Oakwood Cemetery, 421 Church St. in Concord. Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County or a charity of your choice. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
Beaver, Willie Louise Robbins
To plant a tree in memory of Willie Beaver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.