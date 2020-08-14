Benson, John Dale

July 11, 1952 - August 10, 2020 John Dale Benson, 68, of Raleigh, died peacefully at Hillcrest Raleigh Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. He was born in Charlotte, to the late John Ray and Mary Gladys Benson and grew up in Concord. He graduated from Northwest Cabarrus High School and NC State University with degrees in Architecture and Electrical Engineering. At NCSU, he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and a member of the marching band, playing the trumpet. He owned Knott Benson Engineering Firm in Durham and was a member of the Durham Sertoma Club. Dale was a faithful member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, the Chancel Choir, the ACC Sunday school class and the United Methodist Men. Dale loved his Wolfpack, eating hot peppers, his cat, "Buddy", every kind of music, singing in the choir, his friends, and dancing with his wife to beach music. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Ann; his daughter, Mary Catherine Grew and husband, Joseph Grew, of Raleigh. Dale has one granddaughter, Ann Safrit Grew, and a grandson due in October. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Crutchfield, and husband, Wylie Crutchfield, of Albemarle. A private internment will take place at Hayes Barton UMC Columbarium with a celebration of life service planned for a later date. Contributions may be made to Hayes Barton UMC Music Fund.
