Blackwelder, Ruby Swisher

Ruby Swisher Blackwelder, of Concord, was born Dec. 13, 1924, in Jane Lew, W.Va. Her parents were Mae Hall Swisher and Edwin Clay Swisher. The family moved to Greensboro, when she was two years old. Ruby's parents were avid readers, and their daughter also adopted the habit. After graduating from Sumner High School in Guilford County and Women's College in Greensboro, she taught English at Rockingham High School. She later taught English at Concord High School. Ruby distinguished herself as a teacher. She also coached several award winning debate teams. She met and fell in love with Dwight Blackwelder, another English teacher, at Concord High. The two were married Aug. 8, 1954. After giving birth to two boys and staying home with them for several years, Ruby went back to school at UNC Charlotte and received her Master's Degree in Library Science. She managed four libraries over the years. Ruby loved art and loved to create it. She enjoyed acrylics, but her favorite medium was clay. She developed a high level of skill, taking wheel thrown forms to the glazing and firing stages. She studied at Penland School of Crafts. After retiring, Ruby and Dwight opened up a frame shop, "The Greenwood Tree." She loved to travel. Ruby and her husband participated in several Road Scholar Programs, and once chaperoned a group of middle and high school students on a European study/travel experience. Her faith was important to her, and she attended McGill Baptist Church in Concord for many years. She was also a faithful fan of the UNC Basketball Team. Ruby Swisher Blackwelder is survived by her son, Stephen, and his wife, Lisa, of Chicago, Ill.; and by her son, Joel, and his wife, Carol, and their two children, Owen and Peter, of Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Dwight Blackwelder. A memorial service, via livestream access only, will be held Monday, July 27 at 11 a.m., through the McGill Baptist Church Facebook Page and YouTube Page. The Rev. Dr. Steve Ayers will officiate. The family will have a private interment service at graveside. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to UNC Greensboro, P.O. Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402 -6170 or UNC-TV, P.O. Box 600067, Raleigh, NC 27675-6067. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
