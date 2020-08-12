Blakeney, Benjamin Edward

December 13, 1942 - August 3, 2020 Mr. Benjamin Edward Blakeney, known to most as "Benny," departed this life Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, after a long battle with multiple myeloma. Benny was born Dec. 13, 1942, to Johnny Blakeney Sr. and Margaret Neely Lowery, and reared in China Grove. He was a 1960 graduate of Aggrey Memorial High School. He served in the U.S. Army from April 1965 to April 1968, which included a tour of duty in Korea, and subsequently served in the Army Reserves from April 1968 to April 1971. After earning an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, he worked for North Carolina Mutual Insurance Company as a salesman. He also worked for Johnson Motor Lines, Inc., in Charlotte as a truck driver and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Subsequently, he worked for S&D Coffee Company in Concord for 26 years as a coffee roaster. After retiring from S&D, he worked for Concord Kannapolis Area Transit as a bus driver for 11 years. Benny also volunteered his time to improve the community. He was involved in bringing the Optimist Club to the Logan Community to address the needs of Logan youth, serving as the charter president of the Logan Optimist Club. Also, he was a member of and served as commander of the American Legion Post 172 in Concord for many years. He was musically talented and enjoyed performing music throughout his life. He sang as a part of a rock'n'roll group called the El Roccos, which performed at numerous colleges and was an opening act on the "Chitlin Circuit" throughout the South. He also helped form a gospel group called the Heavenly Voices which performed at many churches in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties. Benny was a member of Price Memorial A.ME. Zion Church of Concord, where he was a member of the church choir and served in other various church roles. In addition to his parents and his grandparents, Walter and Ella Alexander Neely, Benny was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary C. Blakeney. He was also preceded by brothers, Johnny "Blake" Blakeney Jr., Ronald "Chick" Lowery and Walter "Shoaf" Lowery; and sisters, Sandra Gail Lowery Rucker and Valerie Lee Ann Lowery. He is survived by his son, Daman Blakeney, and daughter, Sharan Mance. He is also survived by his sisters, Betty Jean Jordan, Ella Lowery, Carolyn Lowery, Amy Cathcart and Trudy Johnson; along with a host of other family members and close friends. Due to the current COVID-19 environment, in an effort to protect all family and friends who want to pay their respects, a memorial service for Mr. Blakeney will be held at a later date, when the environment is safe. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.LLS.org. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc., of Salisbury www.nobleandkelsey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.