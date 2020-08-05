Blakeney, Benjamin Edward

You have permission to edit this article.
Mr. Benjamin Edward Blakeney, 77, of Concord, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Arrangments are incomplete and will be announced at a later day by Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc., of Salisbury.

