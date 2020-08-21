Blue, Linda Lambert

November 14, 1944 - August 18, 2020 Linda Lambert Blue, 75, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Mrs. Blue was born Nov. 14, 1944, in Concord, to the late Fred Lambert and the late Corrie Humphries Lambert. She was also preceded in death by several of her siblings. Linda was a hardworker: she ran an IHOP in busy downtown Charlotte, when her boys were little, until she opened her first restaurant, "The Community Restaurant" and then opened "Grandma's Country Kitchen." She was known for the best fried chicken around Concord. She loved cooking and going table to table to visit with everyone. She retired in July of 2018, but never sat still even after retiring. She loved her family and friends and would talk and laugh for hours. She loved holidays, Christmas was her favorite; always trying to make the next bigger than the last, so she could watch the grandbabies get so excited. She enjoyed the beach and cruising and some good sweets, ice cream, cake, cookies and candy she loved it all! Most of she loved her family and friends, always talking, dancing around, humming and singing, never could bring her down. She was one of a kind and will be missed dearly. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at Broadus Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., in the sanctuary of the Church and officiated by Dr. Rodney Quesenberry. Burial will follow at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens, 3892 Hwy. 73, in Concord. Survivors include spouse, Edward G. Blue of Concord; children, Greg Sutton (Jodi), Sabrina "Danette" Eudy (Billy), Brian Sutton (Joy), Shane Blue (Stephanie); grandchildren, Brianna Sutton Poirier (Jason), Nick Sutton, Liam Sutton, Harlie Blue, Ali Blue; and her brother, Vernon Lambert (Mary). Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
