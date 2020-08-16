Booth, George Allen

February 17, 1934 - August 4, 2020 Our sweet George left this earth Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. He was one of 12 children born in Mayberry, W.Va., and raised in Bluefield At 16, George worked for Norfolk and Western Railway laying tracks until joining the Marine Corps at 17. He served in Japan after the Korean War and took great pride in serving his Country. He received "The National Defense Service Medal", "United Nations Service Medal" and" Korean Service Medal". He had great faith in The Veterans Administration. For most of his adult years he worked in commercial construction. George was an avid bass fisherman and could cook up some mean fish dinners for his family. He also loved to work in his garden, which is still supplying his family with vegetables this season. George is survived by his wife, Blanche Stafford Booth; three stepchildren; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. We will all miss George's wonderful laugh and sweet personality. He was much loved.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.