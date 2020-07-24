Breeden Jr., Arch Lamar

October 10, 1930 - July 23, 2020 Mr. Arch Lamar Breeden Jr., 89, of Concord, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 25, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith, with burial to follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Arch was born Oct. 10, 1930, in Bennettsville, S.C., to the late Arch Lamar Breeden Sr. and Amanda Manning Breeden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Dayvault Breeden; and brother, Dr. Thomas Breeden. Arch graduated from Bennettsville High School then attended Pfeiffer College. He worked for many years as a manager in the movie theater business. He was a longtime member of Forest Hill U.M.C., where he worked the sound board and assisted at First Assembly with the soundboard as well. Arch enjoyed photography, playing with computers and recording music. He is survived by his daughter, Becky Isenhour and husband, David of Concord; son, Mark Breeden of Concord; brother, Lou Breeden of Florida; sister-in-law, Charlton Rogers Breeden; grandchildren, Steven "Michael" Martin and wife, Courtney, Kelly Marie Martin, Kelsey Liseo and husband, Chris; great-grandchildren, Kenzi Marie Martin, DeLaina Grayce Martin, Amelia Beth Martin, Riley Parker Liseo, Elena Sage Liseo. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave. #100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
