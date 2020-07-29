Broome, Shirley Jean
April 17, 1954 - July 27, 2020 Shirley Jean Broome, 66, of Concord, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. She was born April 17, 1954, in North Carolina, to the late Cotton Lambert and the late Blanche Lambert Strider. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Ann Gilcrest and Peggy Key; and brother, Cramer Lambert Jr., A Memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord officiated by the Rev. Jim Collier. Survivors include son, Scott Broome and his wife, Betsy, of Concord; and granddaughter, Makenna. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com

Service information

Aug 1
Memorial Service
Saturday, August 1, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Hartsell Funeral Home-Concord
460 Branchview Drive
Concord, NC 28025
