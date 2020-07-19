Brown Jr., Wistle Harrison "Harry"

Wistle Harrison "Harry" Brown Jr. December 22, 1939 - July 18, 2020 Mr. Wistle Harrison "Harry" Brown Jr., 80, of Concord, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Saturday, July 18, 2020. A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at West Concord Cemetery with Dr. Steve Ayers officiating. Harry was born Dec. 22, 1939, in Mecklenburg County, a son of the late Wistle H. Brown Sr. and Julia Johnson Brown. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Mullis Brown; and a brother, Smiley "Doodle" Brown. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and baseball. Survivors include his sons, Roger Dishman and wife, Lisa, and Jimmy Dishman and wife, Melanie; stepchildren, Angela Myers and husband, Carroll "Hooney", Michael Hooks and wife, Jennifer, and Frankie Hooks and wife, Marcia; 14 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
