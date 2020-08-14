Brown, Karen Bonita (Curry)

Karen Bonita (Curry) Brown March 3, 1954 - August 9, 2020 Karen Bonita (Curry) Brown, 66, of Debbie Street in Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 3, 1954, in Cabarrus County, to Paul Curry and the late Joan Saddler Curry. Karen was educated in the Kannapolis City Schools system. She was a 1972 graduate of A.L. Brown High School and also a graduate of South Carolina State University. Karen joined the U.S. Air Force, having served in Operation Desert/Shield Storm. She retired from the Air Force in 1996. Karen was a member of Bethel Baptist Church Ministries. She also served as an advocate for Devita Dialysis, PNC Bank and Piedmont Airlines. Services will be held Monday, Aug. 17, at Bethel Baptist Church Ministries. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., with funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18, at National Cemetery in Salisbury, at 10 a.m. Those left to cherish her loving memory include her husband, Larry L. Brown of the home; one daughter, Adrienne Simpson (Montea Grier) of Kannapolis; one son, Anthony L. Simpson of Polkton; two grandchildren, Samantha Brewer and Matai Grier; father, Paul Curry of Kannapolis; one sister, Cathy Jefferson of Kannapolis; one brother, Wendell Curry of Kannapolis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
