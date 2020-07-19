Bunn, Brenda Thornburg

December 28, 1939 - July 18, 2020 Brenda Thornburg Bunn, 80, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Atrium Health-Cabarrus, after a short period of declining health. A graveside service celebrating her life will begin at 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the St. James Reformed Church Cemetery, 8350 Walnut St., Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Todd Davis officiating. The Bunn family will receive friends at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant beginning at 2 p.m., prior to the service. Brenda was born in Mecklenburg County Dec. 28, 1939, to the late J.L. Thornburg and Blandine Staton Thornburg. She and her husband of 59 years, John, moved from their native Charlotte to Mt. Pleasant in the mid-1960s. There they settled a farmstead northeast of town and both worked the land, forests, and fields. Brenda also provided office assistance for John's plumbing business and their rental properties. Brenda was member of St. James Reformed Church, where she was active in the Women's Circle activities, particularly their annual fall bazaar. In her leisure time, Brenda enjoyed flower gardening, various handcrafts particularly spinning wool and knitting, as well as needlepoint. Earlier in her life, she was a collector of tiny saucers that leading fine china manufacturers once made as promotional items. Throughout her life, Brenda had a special affection for dogs and nearly always had at least one as a companion. Left to cherish her memory and grieve her loss is her husband, John T. Bunn, of the home, and her current four-legged friend, Bailey. Memorials may be directed to St. James Reformed Church, P.O. Box 447, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124. Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant www.gordonfuneralhome.com
Service information
3:00PM
8600 Walnut St.
Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124
2:00PM-3:00PM
8559 Cook Street
Mount Pleasant, NC 28124
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.