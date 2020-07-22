Burris, Bryan V.

October 1, 1960 - July 19, 2020 Bryan V. Burris, 59, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Atrium-Cabarrus. Per Bryan's request there will be no funeral services. Bryan was born in Cabarrus County, Oct. 1, 1960, to Margie Furr Burris and the late Titus V. Burris. He was a 1978 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. He was a retired building inspector for Cabarrus County. He is survived by his mother, Margie Furr Burris; brothers, Dean Burris and Kevin Burris (Sharon); and sister, Susan Deberry (Lynn). In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to your favorite charity in Bryan's honor. www.gordonfuneralhome.com
