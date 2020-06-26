Byers, Helen Glenda Howie

Helen Glenda Howie Byers, 87, of Camden Ct., NW, in Concord, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 19, 2020, at her residence. Services will be held today (Friday, June 26), at Clark Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., with funeral services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Rutherford Memorial Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 a Mask must be worn to all services. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Byers Family.
