Byers, William "Bill" Sylvester
Byers, William "Bill" Sylvester

May 17, 1929 - September 3, 2020 William "Bill" Sylvester Byers, 91, of Concord, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at his residence, in Concord. Bill was born May 17, 1929, in Weirton, W.Va., to the late Robert "Bert" Byers and the late Marie Byers. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Jean Byers; brothers, Robert Byers Jr. and James Byers; and his granddaughter, Kelly Clevenger. Survivors include his son, David W. Byers and wife, Karen, of Concord; granddaughter, Kristin Alexander and husband, Joey; great-granddaughter, Vivian Alexander; and great-grandsons, Sam and Parker Clevenger. The family will receive friends at a later date at Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home in Weirton, W.Va. Mr. Byers will be laid to rest in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery with his wife, Gloria. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com

