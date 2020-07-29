Byrd, Mildred Horton

Mildred Horton Byrd, 87, of Oak Ave., in Kannapolis, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her residence. Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 1 at Clark Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., with funeral services beginning at 11. Burial at Carolina Memorial Park will follow the service. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Byrd family.
