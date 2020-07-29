Byrd, Mildred Horton
0 entries

Byrd, Mildred Horton

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Mildred Horton Byrd, 87, of Oak Ave., in Kannapolis, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her residence. Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 1 at Clark Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., with funeral services beginning at 11. Burial at Carolina Memorial Park will follow the service. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Byrd family.

Byrd, Mildred Horton
To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Byrd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics