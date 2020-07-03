Cannon, Mary Elizabeth
June 27, 2020 Mary Elizabeth Cannon, 90, of Concord, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Sunday, July 5, at Barber-Scotia College in Concord. The visitation will be held from 3 to 3:30 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 3:30 p.m. Lamb Funeral Home Inc.

