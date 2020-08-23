Carpenter, Billy Joe

November 29, 1972 - August 16, 2020 Billy Joe Carpenter, 47, of Rockwell, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 24, at New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Roger Bostic. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. The Carpenter family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m., prior to the service. Billy was born Nov. 29, 1972, in Cabarrus County, son of Calvin Carpenter and the late Janice Fisher Carpenter. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his children. In addition to his father, he is survived by the mother of his children, Melissa Fink Carpenter; sons, Dustin Carpenter (Kayla), Noah Carpenter (Megan), Gabriel Carpenter, Tanner Carpenter; daughter, Cheyenne Carpenter; fiancé, Leighann Eudy; brother, Allen Carpenter (Katie); sister, Rebecca Furr (Robert); and granddaughter, Leah Carpenter. www.gordonfuneralhome.com
Service information
1:00PM
555 Neisler Rd.
Concord, NC 28025
12:00PM-1:00PM
555 Neisler Rd.
Concord, NC 28025
